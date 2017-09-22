Sprint, T-Mobile reportedly draw closer to reaching merger agreement

More Videos 0:33 Sporting KC receives 2017 U.S. Open Cup trophy Pause 2:04 New help for interns who think they were sexually harassed 0:58 KCK woman was killed in a car crash while fleeing an alleged rape 0:31 What you should know about the alleged assault at Ruskin High School 2:09 How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 1:59 Ghanaian doctor who helped daughter say goodbye to dying mother meet 1:57 Going underground to play paintball. Literally. 2:04 SpaceX launches International Space Station resupply mission 1:23 Five things to know about Ad Astra Market 1:48 Kansas company's rare tuition scholarship program was 'life-changing for me' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Merger speculation pays off for Sprint employees Sprint employees, all 27,000 of them, are in line to collect a windfall of 50 million Sprint shares, currently worth $411.5 million. Originally an incentive to help with the company’s turnaround, the payoff has been triggered by a climb in Sprint’s stock Sprint employees, all 27,000 of them, are in line to collect a windfall of 50 million Sprint shares, currently worth $411.5 million. Originally an incentive to help with the company’s turnaround, the payoff has been triggered by a climb in Sprint’s stock Leah Becerra and Mark Davis The Kansas City Star

Sprint employees, all 27,000 of them, are in line to collect a windfall of 50 million Sprint shares, currently worth $411.5 million. Originally an incentive to help with the company’s turnaround, the payoff has been triggered by a climb in Sprint’s stock Leah Becerra and Mark Davis The Kansas City Star