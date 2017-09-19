McDonald’s Happy Meal logo
McDonald’s is making Happy Meals a little less sweet and a little healthier

By Matt Campbell

mcampbell@kcstar.com

September 19, 2017 04:16 PM

McDonald’s Happy Meals are evolving again as the company strives to meet the growing public desire for healthier fast food choices.

According to reports, juice box calories, carbohydrates and sugar will each be reduced by more than half when the new Happy Meals are served in November.

“This is part of a commitment by McDonald’s to raise the bar on our food,” McDonald’s said in a statement. “We are committed to continuing our food journey for the benefit of our guests.”

Specifically, Minute Maid apple juice boxes containing 100 percent juice will be replaced by Honest Kids brand organic juice, which will be more than half water and will cut the drink calorie count from 80 to 35. Carbs will drop from 21 to 9 and sugar will drop from 91 grams to 8 grams. Both drink brands are owned by Coca-Cola.

Today.com reports that Wendy’s Chick-fil-A and Subway have also added Honest Kids juice boxes.

Happy Meals, introduced in 1979, have changed over the years to reflect consumer demand. In 2014 McDonald’s introduced low-fat yogurt. In 2011 the size of the order of fries was reduced and fresh produce was added. Juice and milk were offered as alternatives to sugary sodas. In 2004 apple slices were added to Happy Meal options.

Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC

