Two Missouri cities are ranked among the best for job availability

Kansas City is the third-best U.S. city when it comes to job availability, cost of living and job satisfaction, according to a new ranking.
Only Pittsburgh and Indianapolis scored better, but it was close to a tie, according to Glassdoor.com, a job and recruiting site.
Missouri is one of four states with more than one of the top 25 cities for jobs. St. Louis came in fifth. Ohio had three cities on the list: Columbus, Cincinnati and Cleveland ranked seventh, eighth and ninth.
Glassdoor looked at job openings, median base salary, a job satisfaction rating and median home value.
The Mill Valley, Calif., Glassdoor says it has a growing database of information shared by employees. The site also serves as a recruiting vehicle for employers.
Such rankings can be volatile. Kansas City was listed as the second best in 2015, after Raleigh, N.C. Last year Kansas City ranked 13th.
In 2017, Glassdoor found, Kansas City had more than 90,000 job openings. “Hot jobs” were software engineer, research associate and audit manager. Glassdoor reported the median base salary was $45,000 and the median home value was $159,400.
