Video: LaMar’s Donuts launches box of sugary toroids into ‘outer space’

This being a story about doughnuts, there are a few holes.
In a high-flying public relations stunt, LaMar’s Donuts, founded in Kansas City, has sent a box of doughnuts into “space” for what it said was the anniversary of the first man on the moon on July 20, 1969.
Yes, OK, you’ll have to excuse the fact that moon landing occurred 48 years ago. (Does anyone actually celebrate 48-year anniversaries?) Also, the box of doughnuts did not land on the moon, nor did it even come close to actually reaching outer space, which officially starts at about 60 miles above sea level.
This box of doughnuts, shipped from LaMar’s corporate offices in Denver to a company called Near Space Ballooning in western Iowa, was attached to a high-altitude weather balloon on June 28. It reached a height of 115,000 feet — close to 22 miles up — which is not close to the border of outer space, but it high enough to see the curvature of the Earth.
“Why not try sending something into space?” said Jessica McLaughlin, a spokeswoman for the public relations agency representing LaMar’s, which has 25 locations in Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Nebraska and Arizona.
As for what kind of doughnuts were sent aloft, McLaughlin was unsure.
“I would imagine glazed,” she said, “but I cannot confirm.”
