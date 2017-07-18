Frontier adds four new nonstop routes from KCI as part of massive expansion

Frontier Airlines will add new nonstop service to four new cities from Kansas City International Airport as part of a massive route expansion, the airline announced Tuesday.
The new flights from KCI are to Cancún International Airport in Mexico, Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina, Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers, Fla., and Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Fla.
“That will bring a total number of seven cities that we’re serving from Kansas City,” said Pat Blacker, director of reservations for Frontier Airlines, during a news conference at KCI.
Frontier currently flies from KCI to Atlanta, Denver and Philadelphia.
Service begins in December for flights to Cancún, Southwest Florida and Tampa international airports. The Cancún and Tampa routes will operate Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The Southwest Florida route will operate Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Service to Raleigh-Durham International Airport begins early next year. All service will be operated with Frontier’s Airbus A320 aircraft.
Justin Meyer, deputy director of aviation for the Kansas City Aviation Department, said it was great seeing Frontier back in the Cancún market. The new routes to Florida come at a time when demand from Kansas City to Florida is at an all-time high.
“Last winter, more than 3,000 passengers flew round-trip every day between Kansas City and the state of Florida,” Meyer said.
The Raleigh-Durham market is one of Kansas City’s largest unserved markets, he added.
The new destinations from KCI are part of a network expansion that Frontier announced Tuesday. The airline said it will add 21 new cities during the expansion, increasing the number of destinations it serves by 30 percent and doubling the number of total routes.
To celebrate its expansion, Frontier is offering for a limited time fares from $39. For more information, go to flyfrontier.com.
The airline also is running a contest on its Facebook page where people can enter to win seven round-trip tickets, one to every market the airline serves from Kansas City.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
