Trump’s Made in America showcase features Kansas mowers, Missouri metal stamping

White House groundskeepers have relied on Grasshopper products to mow lawns and remove snow and leaves for years. On Monday, the Kansas company was featured on the presidential grass for another reason.
Despite questions about the foreign provenance of products for the Trump Organization and Ivanka Trump’s company, the White House has named this week Made in America week to promote products made in the United States.
To start the week, President Donald Trump hosted a product showcase that highlighted business products from all 50 states. The American-made commodities ranged from neon signs to shotgun chaps.
The Grasshopper Co., formed in 1969, employs 250 people at its 300,000-square-foot plant in Moundridge, Kan.
“We’re honored to represent Kansas,” Trent Guyer, third-generation owner and event attendee, said in a release.
Invited to represent Missouri was Beehler Corp., a metal-stamping company 60 miles east of Springfield in Mountain Grove. The business, which makes hinges and other products, has been around for 131 years and has 45 employees.
“This gave us a dialogue with the legislature and allowed us to talk about some of our successes and some of the issues that we face in the marketplace,” company president Peter Fischer said.
Trump is expected to issue a proclamation Wednesday on the importance of making goods in America, and he is to travel Saturday to Virginia for the commissioning of the USS Gerald R. Ford, an aircraft carrier.
