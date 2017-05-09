Would you encourage others to work where you work? These people did

Seven companies based in the Kansas City area have earned spots on a new “best places” list of mid-sized employers published by Forbes.
Commerce Bancshares, Lockton Companies, Garney Construction, Burns & McDonnell, Ferrellgas, HNTB and Helzberg Diamonds were ranked among the top 300 U.S. employers.
The list rates companies with 1,000 to 5,000 employees based on a survey that asked employees how likely they were to recommend their workplaces to family or friends.
Forbes worked with research firm Statista to survey 30,000 American workers.
Diane Stafford, The Star
