May 09, 2017 2:18 PM

Would you encourage others to work where you work? These people did

By Diane Stafford

Seven companies based in the Kansas City area have earned spots on a new “best places” list of mid-sized employers published by Forbes.

Commerce Bancshares, Lockton Companies, Garney Construction, Burns & McDonnell, Ferrellgas, HNTB and Helzberg Diamonds were ranked among the top 300 U.S. employers.

The list rates companies with 1,000 to 5,000 employees based on a survey that asked employees how likely they were to recommend their workplaces to family or friends.

Forbes worked with research firm Statista to survey 30,000 American workers.

