More screens produce record first-quarter ticket, food sales for AMC Entertainment

Leawood-based AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. reported record revenues for the first quarter of 2017, reflecting acquisitions of the Carmike and Odeon movie theater chains that were completed in late 2016.
AMC also reported this week that ticket, food and beverage sales all rose for the three quarters ended March 31, indicating growth in the company’s pre-acquisition theaters as well.
The company completed acquisition of Nordic Cinema Group Holding AB at the end of March this year.
“We are only just beginning to unlock the growth potential of our recent acquisitions,” said CEO Adam Aron.
Aron said AMC is focused on adding “powered recliner seats, enhanced food and beverage offerings and the expansion of premium large-format experiences” to continue to drive growth.
