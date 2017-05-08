Durrie Vision to relocate in Overland Park

Durrie Vision, a refractive surgery and laser vision correction facility, moved its corporate offices within Overland Park, the company announced Monday.
The company leased 15,000 square feet at a multitenant office building at 8300 College Blvd. The new lease occupies 50 percent more space than its former headquarters location at 5520 College Blvd.
About 30 employees made the move.
“We are looking forward to welcoming new and existing patients to our new state-of-the-art office,” said Jason Stahl, president of Durrie Vision, in a written statement. “This move allows Durrie Vision to accommodate the growing demand for laser vision correction and refractive lens procedures.”
The company begins seeing patients at its new location Tuesday.
Comments