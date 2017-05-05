Crayola wants your help picking a name for its new hue

YlnMn doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue, so Crayola is asking the public to suggest a name for the newest shade of blue chosen for its crayon lineup.
The Hallmark Cards subsidiary announced Friday that the discovery of a new vibrant blue pigment, named YlnMn Blue by Oregon State University researchers, will influence the color that replaces its “retired” Dandelion yellow crayon.
Chemist Mas Subramanian led a laboratory team in 2009 that found the new pigment, a nearly electric blue hue said to be “new to the world.”
“Crayola worked closely with both the Oregon State University Discovery team and The Shepherd Color Company to ensure this new blue reflects the same color saturation that is inherit of YInMn Blue but they are not the same exact pigments,” a Crayola spokeswoman said.
University officials joined people from Crayola and Shepherd Color Co. in introducing the newest crayon choice.
“We are a company all about kids, creativity and color, so we strive to keep our color palette innovative and on-trend,” said Smith Holland, Crayola CEO.
People who want to suggest a name for the new crayon have until June 2 to submit ideas at Crayola.com/NewColor. On July 1, Crayola will share five finalists, and consumers will be able to vote for the winner to be revealed in September.
The YlnMn pigment is expected to show up in Crayola products late this year.
Diane Stafford: 816-234-4359, @kcstarstafford
