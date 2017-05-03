Kansas City-based Burns & McDonnell on Tuesday announced the opening of an office in Birmingham, England.
Business

Burns & McDonnell expands into the United Kingdom

By Steve Vockrodt

svockrodt@kcstar.com

May 03, 2017 2:05 PM

Burns & McDonnell announced Tuesday the opening of its first European location with its office in Brimingham, England.

The office is expected to meet the needs of utilities to design and adapt to advancements in England’s power infrastructure.

Jonathan Chapman heads the United Kingdom office; the engineering and construction firm said he has 25 years of experience in infrastructure ranging from power, water, telecommunications and gas.

“We are facing disruptive challenges in the electric industry here in the U.K.,” Chapman said in a statement. “These challenges require innovation in the types of investment and technology deployment to support renewable energy, energy storage, connection of new nuclear and the shift to electric vehicles. It’s a natural evolution as resources and supporting technology get pushed to achieve even higher levels of grid performance.”

Burns & McDonnell has previously opened international locations in Canada (Calgary and Toronto), Mexico and Qatar.

