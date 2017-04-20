Apprentice winner Pinkett will share business tips

The Heartland Black Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual luncheon and “Business with Heart” awards program on Wednesday in downtown Kansas City.
Randall Pinkett, winner of Season 4 of The Apprentice on NBC, will be the featured speaker. Mary Ann Flunder will be honored posthumously with the chamber’s top achievement award for her diversity and inclusion work in her lifetime.
The organization also will introduce its new Entrepreneur Business Basics workshop for startup business developers.
The event will be held at the Gallery Event Space, 61 E. 14th St. For tickets or membership information call 913-948-7680 or go to heartlandblackchamber.org.
Diane Stafford, The Star
