KC Animal Health Corridor lands big distribution center

Virbac Corp., a large veterinary pharmaceutical company, will consolidate its North American warehouse and distribution operations in the Hunt Midwest SubTropolis.
The new addition to the KC Animal Health Corridor was announced Tuesday by the Kansas City Area Development Council.
Virbac will occupy a 150,000-square-foot space in the SubTropolis underground, citing its central location, transportation access and constant temperatures that are critical to storing its companion animal pharmaceutical products.
The company is moving into the space this month and will be fully operational by the year’s end. It declined to say how many jobs might be available, but applicants are told to go to the Careers section at us.virbac.com.
The underground will be Virbac’s second site in Missouri. The company employs about 250 workers at its manufacturing operations in the St. Louis area. The company was founded in France and now has its U.S. headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas.
