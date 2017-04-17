Business

April 17, 2017 11:56 AM

KC watchmaker aims for expansion with experienced jeweler as its new CEO

By Diane Stafford

stafford@kcstar.com

Mark Mazzarese, president and owner of Mazzarese Jewelry for 22 years, is the new chief executive officer of Niall, a Kansas City-based luxury watchmaker founded in 2012.

Mazzarese succeeds Niall founder Michael Wilson in the CEO chair. Wilson has assumed the title of chief technology officer to lead product design and supply chain management.

The new leadership structure will focus Mazzarese’s efforts on brand development and revenue growth.

Niall recently opened its first retail store on the Country Club Plaza.

