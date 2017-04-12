These are the safest vehicles for young drivers, safety group says

In an effort to curtail teen deaths in vehicle crashes — the leading cause of death for U.S. teens — a nonprofit has compiled a list of the safest vehicles for new drivers.
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety updated its criteria for safe vehicles Wednesday, and it lists dozens of used vehicles offering what it considers the best safety choices.
Bigger and heavier vehicles with lower horsepower, electronic stability control and high safety ratings were prioritized.
“More powerful engines can tempt (teen drivers) to test the limits,” the nonprofit stated on its website. And bigger vehicles provide more protection in a crash.
The list was published three days after the death of two teens in Lenexa in a vehicle crash. Seven others, all believed to be teens, were injured.
Purchasing a vehicle from this list may give parents some peace of mind when handing the keys over to young drivers.
Best choices (used vehicles under $20,000)
Large cars
Volvo S80, 2007 and newer
Toyota Avalon, 2015 and newer
Midsize cars
Dodge Avenger, 2011-2014
Chrysler 200 sedan, 2011 and newer
Small SUVs
Mitsubishi Outlander Sport, 2011 and newer
Mitsubishi Outlander, 2014 and newer
Midsize SUVs
Volvo XC90, 2005 and newer
Ford Flex, 2010 and newer; built after January 2010
Minivans
Kia Sedona, 2015 and newer
Honda Odyssey, 2014 and newer
Toyota Sienna, 2015 and newer
Pickup
Toyota Tundra extended cab, 2014 and newer
Good choices (under $10,000)
Large cars
Ford Taurus, 2009 and newer
Mercury Sable, 2009
Midsize cars
Saab 9-3, 2005–2011
Suzuki Kizashi, 2010–2013
Small SUVs
Mitsubishi Outlander, 2007–2013
Nissan Rogue, 2008–2013
Midsize SUVs
Ford Taurus X, 2008–2009
Saturn Vue, 2008–2009; built after December 2007
Large SUVs
Saturn Outlook, 2008–2009; built after March 2008
Chevrolet Traverse, 2009 and newer
Minivans
Kia Sedona, 2006–2014
Hyundai Entourage, 2007–2008
Pickups
Toyota Tundra extended cab, 2007–2013
The IIHS also advised researching past recalls before purchasing a vehicle.
For more safe vehicles that made the list and their price estimations, visit IIHS’s website.
