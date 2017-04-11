Business

April 11, 2017 2:25 PM

Former KC Royal Ben Zobrist, as a Chicago Cub, makes Hallmark Cards’ Itty Bitty lineup

By Diane Stafford

stafford@kcstar.com

Ben Zobrist can now keep Salvador Perez company in Hallmark Cards’ collectible lineup of Itty Bitty dolls.

Zobrist, who won the 2016 World Series Most Valuable Player award with the Chicago Cubs, joins his former teammate, Perez, who became a Hallmark Itty Bitty as the Kansas City Royals’ MVP a year earlier.

The tiny, plush Zobrist figure won’t be available for shipping until mid June, but Hallmark is accepting online pre-orders now.

The new “Zorilla” 4-inch-tall doll sells for $7.95.

The Perez figure, introduced a year ago, continues to be available online for $6.95.

Diane Stafford: 816-234-4359, @kcstarstafford

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

What are biomarkers and why are they important?

What are biomarkers and why are they important? 2:05

What are biomarkers and why are they important?
Pediatric surgeon repairs 38-year-old's sunken chest 2:02

Pediatric surgeon repairs 38-year-old's sunken chest
Hope is here for Parkinson's disease patients with psychosis 3:11

Hope is here for Parkinson's disease patients with psychosis

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos