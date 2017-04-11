Former KC Royal Ben Zobrist, as a Chicago Cub, makes Hallmark Cards’ Itty Bitty lineup

Ben Zobrist can now keep Salvador Perez company in Hallmark Cards’ collectible lineup of Itty Bitty dolls.
Zobrist, who won the 2016 World Series Most Valuable Player award with the Chicago Cubs, joins his former teammate, Perez, who became a Hallmark Itty Bitty as the Kansas City Royals’ MVP a year earlier.
The tiny, plush Zobrist figure won’t be available for shipping until mid June, but Hallmark is accepting online pre-orders now.
The new “Zorilla” 4-inch-tall doll sells for $7.95.
The Perez figure, introduced a year ago, continues to be available online for $6.95.
