A blue day for Crayola: Dandelion yellow crayon will be retired

Crayola is sending Dan D. on a farewell tour.
The Hallmark Cards Inc. subsidiary is retiring the dandelion yellow crayon from its 24-pack of colors.
The company says it will be replaced by an as-yet-unnamed color in “the blue family.”
Previous color replacements — fairly rare in the crayon company’s history — have generated a buzz, particularly when burnt sienna was eliminated from the Crayola color palette. Fans of the shade protested enough that the company saved it from oblivion.
Since 1990, retired hues have included maize, lemon yellow, blue gray, raw umber, green blue, orange red, orange yellow, violet blue, blizzard blue, magic mint, mulberry and teal blue.
Replacement colors were vivid tangerine, jungle green, cerulean, fuchsia, dandelion, teal blue, royal purple, wild strawberry, inchworm, mango tango, wild blue yonder and jazzberry jam.
Crayola crayons began production in 1903 under Binney & Smith Co., a company that Hallmark acquired in 1984.
