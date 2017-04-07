El Dia De Finanzas — Finance Day — will be held for Spanish speakers in Kansas City

Guadalupe Centers, the Hispanic Economic Development Corp. and AltCap will sponsor a day of financial education April 22 for the Hispanic or Spanish-speaking community in the Kansas City area.
El Dia de Finanzas — Finance Day — will offer three education tracks:
Individuals will be able to learn about personal savings, budgets, bank accounts, credit cards and taxes. Sessions will be taught in Spanish.
Business owners will be offered tips on using credit, branding and marketing. Sessions will be taught in Spanish.
Students will be taught about scholarship and grant opportunities, internships and career planning. Sessions will be taught in English.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 22 at 5123 E. Truman Road, a Guadalupe facility in Kansas City. To register, call 816-221-3442.
Diane Stafford, stafford@kcstar.com
Comments