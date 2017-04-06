Amazon to cut jobs in Lenexa

Amazon will cut jobs at a Lenexa distribution facility, according to a public filing.
A March 29 notice under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act indicated that 139 jobs at Amazon’s warehouse facility at 11011 Lackman Road will be affected.
Companies have to file WARN Act notices when they plan to close a facility or operating unit that will affect more than 50 workers.
The Lackman Road facility is associated with Quidsi, the parent company of Diapers.com that Amazon bought in 2010 in a deal valued between $500 million and $545 million. Amazon announced March 29 that it was shutting down the Quidsi unit because it was not profitable, according to media reports.
