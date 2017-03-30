Sprint and Bud Light earn high ratings on national ‘valuable brands’ list

Google, Apple and Amazon are at the top, but 13 brands based in Kansas or Missouri garnered spots on a new list of the nation’s 500 strongest brands.
Sprint, the highest-rated brand from the two states, ranks 67th on the ratings by Brand Finance. It’s the only representative from Kansas.
Bug Light tops the 12 Missouri-based brands at 89th on the list.
Purina (106); Budweiser (111); Enterprise (128); Express Scripts (181); Emerson (188); Cerner (210); O’Reilly (222); Centene (256); Panera (342)); Busch (462), and Monsanto (482) are the other ranked Missouri brands.
Brand Finance isn’t measuring consumer brand awareness, although that certainly helps. It rates brand strength based on “factors such as marketing investment, familiarity, preference, sustainability and margins to determine what proportion of a business’s revenue is contributed by the brand.”
Being in the news for a particular reason helped. Positive coverage of Bud Light’s ad campaign featuring Seth Rogan and Amy Schumer, and coverage of an announced boycott by some Trump supporters because of a Budweiser commercial helped increase perceived brand value.
Panera’s standing rose because of multiple news accounts mentioning it as a healthier fast-food option. Meanwhile, the brand values of McDonald’s, KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, Subway and Dominos all slumped on the Brand Finance list, partly because of attention to healthier eating and partly because of fierce competition, according to the Brand Finance report.
Basically, the rating service attempts to look at brands “as business assets that can be bought, sold and licensed.” It defines a brand as “names, terms, signs, symbols, logos and designs” that identify “goods, services or entities.”
Brand Finance also said it analyzed marketing investment and “goodwill” by customers, staff and stakeholders to create its Brand Strength Index.
Diane Stafford: 816-234-4359, @kcstarstafford
