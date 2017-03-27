Euronet Worldwide enters confidentiality with MoneyGram in bid against China-based rival

1:38 Senior health: Eat well, live longer Pause

2:49 KC Fire Department demonstrates measures to prevent cancer

1:55 Doctors and patients worry about possible liver transplant changes

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

4:13 Kirksville parents seek justice for Green Beret son slain in Jordan

0:29 Students being evacuated from Oak Park High School after possible threat

3:23 Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy pleased with spring and ready for home opener

0:49 Raw video: Buses arrive at Oak Park High School to take students to Staley

0:52 Raw video: Lockdown at Oak Park high school