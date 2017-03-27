Euronet Worldwide enters confidentiality with MoneyGram in bid against China-based rival

The bidding war between Leawood-based Euronet Worldwide and Chinese billionaire Jack Ma’s company over MoneyGram International took another step forward.
MoneyGram said it entered into a confidentiality agreement with Euronet, allowing the potential seller to further weigh Euronet’s offer that values MoneyGram at nearly $2 billion.
Euronet offered to buy MoneyGram for $15.20 a share after Ma’s Ant Financial Services Group had reached a deal to buy MoneyGram for $13.25 a share. MoneyGram said last week that Euronet’s offer “could reasonably be expected to result in a...superior proposal” and that it planned to have discussions with the bidder.
Mark Davis
