Black engineers and engineering educators to convene in Kansas City

The National Society of Black Engineers is attracting about 10,000 people to its annual convention Wednesday through Saturday at the Kansas City Convention Center.
Attendees will include engineers, educators and representatives of government agencies, companies and nonprofit organizations as well as students.
The agenda include emphasis on the society’s goal of increasing the number of African-American engineering graduates. There were 3,501 nationally in 2014; the society has set a goal of 10,000 a year by 2025.
The convention will offer events tailored to undergraduates in engineering and other science and technology fields, as well as career exploration activities for younger students.
In conjunction with the convention, a career fair will be held March 30 and March 31 at the convention center.
