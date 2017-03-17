Business

March 17, 2017 5:12 PM

Kansas City nonprofit for children names a new president

By Diane Stafford

stafford@kcstar.com

Astra Garner, vice president of program services at Niles, will be the nonprofit organization’s president effective April 1, succeeding Rita Holmes-Bobo.

Kansas City-based Niles has a 133-year history of providing services for youth. It joined Olathe-based KVC Health Systems last year.

Jason Hooper, president and CEO of KVC Health Systems, said Garner’s clinical background, customer dedication and creativity contributed to her promotion.

Holmes-Bobo will become an executive vice president for KVC Health Systems.

