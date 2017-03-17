KC area unemployment rose in January as metro-area job hunters increased

The Kansas City metropolitan area had 8,813 more unemployed job hunters in January 2017 than a month earlier and 3,735 more than in January 2016, according to numbers published Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
But the rise in unemployment was countered by a growth in establishment payroll jobs, the labor department’s non-seasonally adjusted data indicated.
Area employers had 16,800 more employees on their payrolls in January 2017 than a month earlier and 25,900 more than in January 2016, the metropolitan area report said. That 2.5 percent growth from January 2016 compared to the national year-over-year average rise of 1.5 percent.
“The Missouri portion, which had 57 percent of the area’s workforce, was largely responsible for the growth in employment, adding 23,900 jobs (4.1 percent) over the year,” the labor bureau’s Kansas City office reported. “The Kansas portion, which had 43 percent of the area’s workforce, gained 2,000 jobs (0.4 percent) since January 2016.”
The Kansas City area’s jobless rate was estimated at 4.5 percent in January 2017, compared to 3.8 percent in December and 4.3 percent in January 2016.
Nationally, unemployment rates were lower than a year earlier in 205 of the 388 metropolitan areas included in the labor department’s January-to-January report. Joblessness was higher in 147 areas (the group in which the Kansas City area falls) and unchanged in 36.
On the employment side, 308 of the nation’s metropolitan areas had over-the-year increases in nonfarm payroll employment (including the Kansas City area), 75 had decreases and five had no change.
The statistics bureau annually updates and revises previously published numbers to reflect new Census data. Employment numbers dating back to April 2015 have been revised; metro unemployment revisions for 2016 will be completed on April 21.
