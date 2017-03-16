Business

March 16, 2017 1:45 PM

Was it the Hamburglar? Col. Sanders? Twitter has some fun with McDonald’s hack

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

Someone hacked McDonald’s corporate Twitter account Thursday and posted an unkind message to Donald Trump, calling him a “disgusting excuse of a President.”

The company posted a follow-up tweet suggesting its account had been “compromised” and that it was investigating.

“Unauthorized tweets show that corporations with millions of followers can serve as prime targets for hackers who are chasing their 15 minutes of fame before the posts are deleted,” CNET noted, referring to the incident as the “Big Hack.”

The tweet was deleted. But social media took it from there.

Clowns! Ack!

And where was that girl Wendy at the time of the crime? And what about that Hamburglar dude?

Lots of people noted the president’s affection for fast food, including McDonald’s and a curious comment he made about a menu item that doesn’t exist under the golden arches.

“A ‘fish delight,’ sometimes, right?” Trump told Anderson Cooper at a CNN town hall last year. “The Big Macs are great. The Quarter Pounder. It’s great stuff.”

Conspiracy theories erupted about whether it was Ronald McDonald or Robert Gibbs behind the hack.

Gibbs, President Barack Obama’s former press secretary, is the company’s executive vice president and global chief communications officer.

Did someone call for a #BoycottMcDonald?

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

This dog sniffs out superbugs at the hospital, and is training his new co-worker

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos