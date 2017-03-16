Was it the Hamburglar? Col. Sanders? Twitter has some fun with McDonald’s hack

Someone hacked McDonald’s corporate Twitter account Thursday and posted an unkind message to Donald Trump, calling him a “disgusting excuse of a President.”
The company posted a follow-up tweet suggesting its account had been “compromised” and that it was investigating.
“Unauthorized tweets show that corporations with millions of followers can serve as prime targets for hackers who are chasing their 15 minutes of fame before the posts are deleted,” CNET noted, referring to the incident as the “Big Hack.”
The tweet was deleted. But social media took it from there.
Clowns! Ack!
Clown on clown crime #McDonalds— Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) March 16, 2017
I guess McDonalds have always been good at creating beef with clowns. pic.twitter.com/chFucIhKQR— Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) March 16, 2017
That tweet by @McDonaldsCorp has a simple explanation. pic.twitter.com/O8UfN40pho— Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) March 16, 2017
And where was that girl Wendy at the time of the crime? And what about that Hamburglar dude?
Breaking! #mcdonalds Twitter has been hacked. Suspect is a saavy, sassy red head named #Wendy -- a prelim sketch: pic.twitter.com/m03Oujhf74— Rachel Currence (@rachel_currence) March 16, 2017
McDonald's Twitter Account Hacked, Police Release Photo of Suspected Hacker#McDonalds pic.twitter.com/PBU6NN4eM9— Unless.... (@blackdoglurking) March 16, 2017
BREAK: US Ambassador to McDonalds Chris Christie calls counterpart at McDonalds Corporation, seeking explanation for tweet.— Mat (@sunnyright) March 16, 2017
Hamilton? Please.— Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) March 16, 2017
Nordstrom? Who are we kidding?#McDonalds? Finally a boycott that represents a true sacrifice for Trump supporters!
obviously trump tweeted that mcdonalds thing to distract from the budget which was to distract from russia stay woke— Philip Bump (@pbump) March 16, 2017
Lots of people noted the president’s affection for fast food, including McDonald’s and a curious comment he made about a menu item that doesn’t exist under the golden arches.
“A ‘fish delight,’ sometimes, right?” Trump told Anderson Cooper at a CNN town hall last year. “The Big Macs are great. The Quarter Pounder. It’s great stuff.”
It's a good day to remember when Trump was asked what his favorite thing at McDonalds is he said "Fish Delight" which is not a thing— Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) March 16, 2017
McDonalds tweets at one of its best customers: 'disgusting excuse of a president' Trump, then deletes it https://t.co/q6WNbwx8HI… pic.twitter.com/LfbBzWRjZX— Breanna Khorrami (@KhorramiBreanna) March 16, 2017
Conspiracy theories erupted about whether it was Ronald McDonald or Robert Gibbs behind the hack.
Gibbs, President Barack Obama’s former press secretary, is the company’s executive vice president and global chief communications officer.
#McDonalds hires former White House press secretary Robert Gibbs-Then grills @POTUS Hamburglar did it & now we know his true identity! pic.twitter.com/fnmPdaaAtl— ReasonableDoubt (@Reasons4Thought) March 16, 2017
Did someone call for a #BoycottMcDonald?
#boycottmcdonald's @McDonaldsCorp Shameful POTUS slam, can your brand take this kind of hit? NOT a smart corporate move. pic.twitter.com/Zk0C9RBi90— #draintheswamp (@RightWingIsland) March 16, 2017
We are not ''lovin'' it #boycottMcDonald @McDonalds @McDonaldsCorp #McDonalds #DonaldTrump #McDonaldsCorp https://t.co/Mpm5TDQFOz— Michael Lee (@MangledMichael) March 16, 2017
