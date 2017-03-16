App-based handyman-for-hire service TaskRabbit launches in Kansas City

Kansas City is among five cities where TaskRabbit, an app-based handyman-for-hire service, is launching Thursday.
TaskRabbit is like Uber for someone who needs lawn waste picked up or a new sink installed.
The application links people handy with various skills with consumers needing help getting tasks or errands done.
The service will go live for areas ranging from the River Market down to Waldo and west to Overland Park.
TaskRabbit, a private company that started in 2008 and has headquarters in San Francisco, has attracted investment from Shasta Ventures and Lightspeed Venture Partners, both California venture capital firms that specialize in early-stage consumer technology companies.
TaskRabbit has 60,000 handymen, which it calls Taskers, signed up ready for consumer requests. The company says its Taskers get paid on average $35 an hour.
