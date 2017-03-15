New CEO is named at Kansas City-based Trabon Group

Shawn Nicholas is the new chief executive officer at Trabon Group, a Kansas City-based marketing services and technology company.
Nicholas, who has been the firm’s chief financial officer since 2013, succeeds Tim Trabon, the company’s owner and chief executive for more than 50 years.
Trabon remains chairman, the company said Wednesday.
“Shawn has had a tremendous impact across our organization,” Trabon said. “This appointment acknowledges his significant contributions to the management and growth of the business in recent years.”
Before joining Trabon, Nicholas worked in leadership positions at Baader, a manufacturer of food processing equipment, and at Huhtamaki Americas, a food packaging firm.
Trabon Group offers marketing, custom software development, printing, fulfillment and distribution services to more than 10,000 restaurant locations nationwide. The company was founded by Michael Trabon in 1950.
