Leadership succession plan announced at Terracon in Olathe

Terracon Consulting Inc., an employee-owned engineering firm based in Olathe, has announced a succession plan, appointing Swaminathan (Vasan) Srinivasan as its new president.
David Gaboury, who had held the president’s title since 1997, continues as chairman and chief executive officer.
Under executive changes which will take place over the year, Srinivasan assumes daily operations oversight of the company, which had more than $600 million in revenues last year.
Gaboury credited Srinivasan’s “drive to advance innovation in all we do, his initiative, and his commitment to our employees, clients and communities” as assets that led to his promotion from chief operating officer.
Srinivasan joined Terracon in 2007 as a senior engineer. In short order, he became the company’s geotechnical engineering manager, division manager, Western Operating Group manager, and executive vice president. He has been a member of the Terracon board since 2013.
Terracon has more than 3,500 employees in more than 130 locations, providing services in all 50 states. It has been expanding through acquisition of engineering firms in other cities, and it recently ranked 32nd on the Engineering News-Record’s list of the Top 500 Design Firms.
Diane Stafford: 816-234-4359, @kcstarstafford
Comments