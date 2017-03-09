Ferrellgas Partners’ earnings fall with warmer-than-normal weather

Warmer weather contributed to a 33.3 percent drop in earnings at Overland Park-based Ferrellgas Partners L.P., the propane and energy services company said Thursday.
Ferrellgas said it earned $38.1 million in November, December and January, which make up the second quarter of its fiscal year. A year ago, the company earned $57.1 million in the same months.
Revenues fell nearly 11 percent to $579.3 million in the quarter compared with a year earlier.
“Weather for the second fiscal quarter was 4 percent colder than last year but a stunning 14 percent warmer than normal,” James E. Ferrell, the company’s interim CEO, said in an announcement.
Ferrell assumed the interim role after the resignation of Stephen Wambold in September.
Mark Davis: 816-234-4372, @mdkcstar
