Ferrellgas Partners’ earnings fall with warmer-than-normal weather

2:56 KU coach Bill Self calls one-game suspension for Josh Jackson 'an easy decision' Pause

1:55 Bryan Sheppard walks free after 22 years in prison for six KC firefighter deaths

3:45 Visitors flock to Grinter's sunflower field for many reasons

6:33 These women shattered ceilings — here's their message for you

2:11 Service celebrates life of Caleb Schwab

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County

1:46 The science behind Schlitterbahn’s Verrückt

1:37 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

2:41 Iowa State fans jam Kelly’s to kick off the Big 12 tourney