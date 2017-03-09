Burns & McDonnell wins a high “best places to work” honor

The 2017 “Best Companies to Work For” list by Fortune and the Great Place to Work organization ranks Kansas City-based Burns & McDonnell at No. 16 out of 100 top-ranked companies.
It’s the only locally based company on the list, although many other ranked companies have operations here.
The list was compiled after surveying more than 230,000 employees around the country about their workplace cultures. Employee-owned Burns & McDonnell has made the list for seven years.
“We had a record 70,000-plus people apply to work at Burns & McDonnell last year,” said Ray Kowalik, chairman and CEO at Burns & McDonnell. “Being a best place to work allows us to attract and hold on to the most innovative and client service-oriented people in the industry.”
The top 10 nationally and their headquarters: Google (Alphabet), Mountain View, Calif.; Wegmans Food Markets, Rochester, N.Y.; The Boston Consulting Group, Boston; Baird, Milwaukee; Edward Jones, St. Louis; Genentech, San Francisco; Ultimate Software, Weston, Fla.; Salesforce, San Francisco; Acuity Insurance, Sheboygan, Wisc.; and Quicken Loans, Detroit.
