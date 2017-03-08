Kansas City Auto Show brings 500 vehicles to Bartle Hall this weekend

The annual Greater Kansas City International Auto Show, with more than 500 vehicles on display, begins late Wednesday and runs through Sunday at Bartle Hall.
Ride and Drive events allow consumers to experience Buick, Chevrolet, Ford, GMC and Toyota vehicles over “a short course through downtown Kansas City,” the show’s website said.
This year’s show brings back KC’s Garage, with food and beverages from the KC Food Truck Mafia, and music provided by DJs. Kids Korner by Paradise Park includes a giant dart board, pedal car races and other fun.
One-day tickets cost $11 for adults, $6 for children 8 to 12, and children 7 and under are free. A pass for the week costs $30. Tickets are available at the door and at the Municipal Auditorium Box Office and through Ticketmaster.
The show opens at 5 p.m. on Wednesday and at 10 a.m. Thursday through Sunday. Each day’s show ends at 10 p.m. except Sunday, which ends at 6 p.m.
