John Danforth signals intent to resign as a Cerner director

Former U.S. Sen. John Danforth will retire from the Cerner Corp. board of directors, effective immediately prior to the company’s May 2017 annual shareholder meeting.
Cerner separately announced that Julie Gerberding has filled a newly created director’s seat, effective March 3. She will stand for re-election at the annual meeting.
Cerner chairman and CEO Neal Patterson issued a statement thanking Danforth for his board service dating to 1996.
Patterson’s statement also welcomed Gerberding, 61, who is an executive vice president at Merck & Co. Gerberding has focused since 2015 on strategic communications, global public policy and population health at Merck. Immediately before that, she was president of Merck Vaccines.
Gerberding’s earlier experiences included serving as director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and as director of the Division of Healthcare Quality Promotion. She also was a tenured professor in infectious diseases at the University of California-San Francisco, where she continues as an adjunct associate professor.
Cerner’s board now has 10 members, eight of whom are external or independent directors.
Diane Stafford: 816-234-4359, @kcstarstafford
Comments