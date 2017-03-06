Kansas City Health Care Foundation moves to temporary home near Union Station

The Health Care Foundation of Greater Kansas City has relocated to temporary offices at Two Pershing Square after 14 years at 18th and Prospect.
The move was made necessary by the sale of its former building at 2700 E. 18th St. to the KIPP Endeavor Academy.
The 20-member staff now works in suite 304 at 2300 Main St., an executive office space formerly occupied by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City.
The foundation, founded in 2003, makes annual grants to nonprofits that pursue health-related missions in the Kansas City area. It has distributed more than $200 million since its founding to more than 400 organizations.
As of the end of 2016, the foundation had assets of more than $536 million.
A two-year lease will allow the foundation board time to consider options for a permanent home, said foundation spokeswoman Jennifer Sykes.
Options include a long-term lease, purchase and renovation of an existing building, or construction of a new facility, Sykes said.
“We’re looking for space that would allow us to grow and include more meeting space,” she said.
Diane Stafford: 816-234-4359, @kcstarstafford
