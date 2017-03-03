Got a CDL-A license in your pocket? You’re hot property

A shortage of qualified truck and bus drivers is fueling a “commercial driver’s license job fair” for Kansas City area workers.
The event, planned for 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. March 30, is designed to attract people who already have their CDL-A license and those who are interested in obtaining one.
Companies signed up to participate so far: YRC Freight; Crete Carrier; XPO Logistics; Trans Services Inc.; Prime Inc.; WCA Waste; Dot Foods; First Student; Schneider; Free State Growers; MKS Pipe & Valve Co.; and TransAm Trucking.
Attendees are asked to bring their resumes to the Regnier Center, room RC101, on the Johnson County Community College campus.
The event is open to the public. Pre-registration is appreciated online or by calling the college transportation program at 913-469-3836.
Comments