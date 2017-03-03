UMKC will add four notable Kansas Citians to its entrepreneur hall of fame

An invitation-only event Friday afternoon will honor four new inductees into the Entrepreneur Hall of Fame at the University of Missouri-Kansas City’s Bloch School of Management. They are:
▪ Kate Spade, who co-founded a fashion line of accessories under her name and another line under the Frances Valentine label.
▪ Ollie Gates, who has led the expansion of Gates Bar-B-Q restaurants based in Kansas City.
▪ Annie Hurlbut Zander, who co-founded Peruvian Connection, an international apparel company.
▪ Tom McDonnell, who led growth of DST Systems from 1973 to 2012.
Those honored must have founded or substantially grown a for-profit business and live in or have ties to the Kansas City area. This is the second class of inductees; the first was in 2014.
Diane Stafford: 816-234-4359, @kcstarstafford
Comments