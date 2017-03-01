Spartan Motors adds to Kansas City’s ‘Automotive Alley’

Another automotive supply company has chosen a Kansas City location.
Spartan Motors will open a new location in the Hunt Midwest Business Center for assembling its tailored “upfits” of cargo vans and other fleet vehicles, such as the Ford Transit.
The new Spartan Fleet Vehicles and Services unit will occupy 50,000 square feet in a 200,000-square-foot, speculatively built warehouse and distribution facility near the Ford Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo.
The company becomes part of “Automotive Alley,” a growing collection of automotive-relative industries located both above ground in a 2,500-acre business park and below ground in the Hunt Midwest SubTropolis.
Other companies in Automotive Alley include Ford’s North American Vehicle Logistics Outbound Shipping Facility, Adrian Steel, American Tire Distributors, Ground Effects, Knapheide, Leggett & Platt and Reading Truck Body.
Spartan’s Kansas City location, which employs 20 people, will produce custom interiors for vehicles used in the telecom, utility, health care, construction, food, beverage and parcel delivery industries.
Spartan said it has other operations in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Nebraska, South Dakota, Mexico and Peru.
