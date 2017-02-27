Asian markets lower as investors look to Trump speech

3:37 Mayor Sly James addresses need for terminal overhaul at KCI Pause

1:27 Southwest Airlines' dancing flight attendant at KCI

3:51 Olathe shooting victim speaks

3:01 A firefighter's widow believes job led to his death from cancer

3:45 March and prayer vigil for Olathe shooting victims

2:59 Olathe shooting victim is being called a hero

2:46 Ad Council highlights 'unbiased love' with the help of a kiss cam

1:02 Five things to know about Olathe Austins shooting

2:55 Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks