AMC Entertainment set to release quarterly earnings on Tuesday

MONDAY: Pending home sales; durable goods orders; Treasury securities auction.
TUESDAY: Earnings from AMC Entertainment, EPR Properties, Target; international trade; consumer confidence; S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller housing index. Esther George, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, is scheduled to deliver the keynote speech about the U.S. economy at a forum in Midwest City, Okla.
WEDNESDAY: February motor vehicle sales; construction spending; earnings from Best Buy, Dine Equity, Lowe’s; Federal Reserve releases Beige Book report on regional economic outlook.
THURSDAY: Initial jobless claims; Chain store sales; Bloomberg consumer comfort index; earnings from Anheuser-Busch Inbev, Barnes & Noble, Costco Wholesale.
FRIDAY: Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen speech in Chicago.
