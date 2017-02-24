Business

February 24, 2017 1:41 PM

AMC Entertainment set to release quarterly earnings on Tuesday

MONDAY: Pending home sales; durable goods orders; Treasury securities auction.

TUESDAY: Earnings from AMC Entertainment, EPR Properties, Target; international trade; consumer confidence; S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller housing index. Esther George, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, is scheduled to deliver the keynote speech about the U.S. economy at a forum in Midwest City, Okla.

WEDNESDAY: February motor vehicle sales; construction spending; earnings from Best Buy, Dine Equity, Lowe’s; Federal Reserve releases Beige Book report on regional economic outlook.

THURSDAY: Initial jobless claims; Chain store sales; Bloomberg consumer comfort index; earnings from Anheuser-Busch Inbev, Barnes & Noble, Costco Wholesale.

FRIDAY: Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen speech in Chicago.

