Construction company celebrates its ‘school’ in Kansas City

It’s one thing to aim for minority- or women-owned business inclusion in big construction contracts. It’s another to help such firms be capable of handling the bid.
Turner Construction on March 2 will recognize its 20 years of offering the “Turner School of Construction Management” in Kansas City to minority, women, disadvantaged, veteran and small-business owners who want to participate in construction projects.
Turner has graduated more than 700 such Kansas City area business owners from its free business education program. And, since 2004, the company said it has awarded more than $500 million in subcontracts to such firms in the metro area.
Turner’s Kansas City office will team with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Greater Kansas City and the Minority Contractors Association to observe the school’s training milestone and honor past graduates at the celebration to be held at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.
Bill Alexander, with Alexander Mechanical Contractors, was in the first Turner class in Kansas City 20 years ago. He admitted that he was reluctant to sign up, expecting sales pitches rather than business information he could use. But, he said, the classes actually taught him valuable business management practices.
Class topics include business development, cash management, business banking, estimating, bidding, marketing, safety, risk management, insurance and human resource strategies.
The 10-week 2017 school begins March 2 and will end May 3 with a graduation event at the KCP&L Energy Center in downtown Kansas City. This year’s classes already are full, but persons interested in getting on the 2018 list may send email to dslaughter@tcco.com.
