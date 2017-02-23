Two major real estate developments on tap for Troost

1:27 Southwest Airlines dancing flight attendant at KCI Pause

1:15 Garmin mourns after employees are shot in Olathe attack

0:26 Man worries friend is among victims in bar shooting

5:21 Retracing the fatal route driven by Yordano Ventura before his Jeep crash

2:42 Bill Self on KU's 13 consecutive conference titles: 'Winning never gets old'

1:47 The checks and balances of executive orders

2:34 Crown Chasers: Can the Royals reign again? Episode one of a six-part series