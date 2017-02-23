Two major real estate developments on tap for Troost

Troost Avenue, a thoroughfare named after a Dutch immigrant who settled there in the 1800s but has since come to denote racial divisiveness in Kansas City, continues along the path of redevelopment with two major projects proposed in close proximity.
Andrew Brain, the son of former EPR Properties chief executive David Brain, has plans for a $120 million multifamily and retail project on a vacant block at the southeast corner of Troost Avenue and 25th Street.
Brain’s project contemplates 350 multifamily units along with ground-level retail and a parking garage for what would be one of the biggest mixed-use projects under consideration anywhere in Kansas City.
Brain said he’s meeting with the Beacon Hill Neighborhood Association this coming weekend to gather their thoughts about the proposal, a project that would create additional density in an area that features a mix of multifamily housing, single family housing and commercial development.
“I’m trying to create a dialogue,” Brain said.
Brain said he wants minimal impact on surrounding neighborhoods — a parking garage located within the development helps to that end by keeping residents from parking cars on the streets of nearby neighborhoods.
He described the Beacon Hill area as “the best of both worlds” between downtown Kansas City and midtown.
His partners on the project include JE Dunn and Helix Architecture.
If all goes according to plan, Brain would break ground on the project by the end of the year, but acknowledges that’s an ambitious timeline.
For retail, Brain is considering a small grocer or finding a seasoned gym operator to run a more complete fitness center at his project. Brain added that he’s not opposed to the idea of including some condominiums within the project, but said he needs to get further along in his development plan before making that decision.
Brain is working on acquiring the property on the block from the Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority, an agency that grants tax breaks, and Beacon Hill Residential Developers.
The LCRA is also working on selling land it owns a block south of Brain’s project along Troost to a development partnership that’s proposing a $24 million mixed-use project.
That partnership is between Indianapolis-based Milhaus Properties and Kansas City’s UC-B Properties.
That project envisions 180 market-rate apartments, ranging from studio units to two-bedroom apartments. It also calls for between 10,000 and 12,000 square feet of retail development.
Milhaus is establishing a track record in Kansas City development. The real estate firm is working on a major mixed-use development at 27th and McGee near Crown Center that will include 400 multifamily units in a mix of apartments, condos and townhouses. UC-B Properties is working with Milhaus on that project, too.
Brad Vogelsmeier, a development associate with Milhaus, said they hope to start work on the Troost project by this fall.
Steve Vockrodt: 816-234-4277, @st_vockrodt
