McClatchy joins Google, YouTube with video lab in renovated Sacramento train station

2:57 Resident regrets following and photographing man walking in Waldo Pause

3:47 Cerner Innovations campus names road after pioneering woman programmer

2:12 From CDs to fiber: AT&T exec talks about how the internet is evolving

1:33 Police investigate shooting at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe

0:26 Man worries friend is among victims in bar shooting

5:21 Retracing the fatal route driven by Yordano Ventura before his Jeep crash

2:34 Crown Chasers: Can the Royals reign again? Episode one of a six-part series

2:42 Bill Self on KU's 13 consecutive conference titles: 'Winning never gets old'

3:37 Mayor Sly James addresses need for terminal overhaul at KCI