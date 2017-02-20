Unloved websites to get some TLC at The Nerdery Challenge

The 2017 Overnight Website Challenge by The Nerdery, set for the coming weekend in Kansas City, will rebuild three nonprofits’ websites that are in need of help and create a fourth from scratch.
This year’s beneficiaries of the pro-bono, 24-hour technology philanthropy are Centerview Food Allergy Management, Corey’s Network, Girls Leading Our World and PrincipalsConnect.
Tech teams will work from 9 a.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday, using the talents of Nerdery employees and other volunteers. They’ll tear apart and rebuild three websites and build one from scratch for PrincipalsConnect.
This is The Nerdery’s 11th year nationally to sponsor free website-building weekends for nonprofits that are chosen through competitive applications. The Kansas City location is 100 E. Seventh St., Suite 401.
Diane Stafford: 816-234-4359, @kcstarstafford
Comments