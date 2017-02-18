Amid boycott of Ivanka Trump-branded products, her perfume is a bestseller on Amazon

2:25 Kemper Arena plan envisions sports hub Pause

3:24 Go figure immigration laws: Most people haven't a clue

3:11 Eric Driskell's nephew, wife speak at memorial: 'The guy was so much bigger than football'

2:30 Philadelphia dads wear tutus for a special Valentine's Day dance class

0:31 Bill Self on KU's toughness: 'I would take this team and go to the house'

0:47 Landen Lucas says free throw practice after last game helped him with game-winners against Baylor

2:11 Royals Chris Young says he's healthy after off-season surgery

0:47 Frank Mason explains why Landen Lucas' late offensive rebound was unlikely

1:37 Trump wants to speed up NAFTA renegotiation