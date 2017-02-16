Kansas City-based Beauty Brands names new CEO for its growth phase

Kansas City-based Beauty Brands LLC has named a new chief executive.
Caryn Lerner, who had been an operating partner of Palladin Consumer Retail Partners in Boston, succeeds Lyn Kirby, who has led Beauty Brands since early 2014. Lerner has nearly 40 years of retail experience.
Kirby remains as chairwoman of the company’s board of directors. She joined the company after it was acquired by a California private equity firm from its founder Bob Bernstein.
“This management transition to a CEO resident in Kansas City has been our ambition since the time of our investment in Beauty Brands,” Kirby said in the company’s announcement.
The announcement did not indicate Lerner’s current residency or plans to locate in the Kansas City area.
Kirby also said Lerner has the experience to lead Beauty Brands “through its growth phase.”
At Palladin, Lerner had sought out investment opportunities for the firm that focuses on luxury, retail and consumer products. It included handling due diligence work ahead of investing. She also has served as CEO of other businesses.
Bernstein sold control of the company to a private equity firm with plans to expand its footprint to a national one alongside rivals like Ulta Beauty and Sephora. The private equity firm was not identified at the time.
Kirby invested in the acquisition as well and will remain a key investor, the announcement said.
