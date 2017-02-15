Two racing industry giants say they’re better together

Kansas City-based Weld Racing is continuing to do business under that name and at its same location near the Truman Sports Complex, but something has changed.
The company, also known as Weld Wheels, is now a part of Cisneros Corp., parent company of Momo Automotive Group, which includes Detroit-based Momo USA.
The privately held companies did not disclose financial details of the deal.
Norm Young, Weld Racing president and CEO, continues in that position in Kansas City.
Momo, founded in 1964 in Italy, specializes in production of alloy wheels, steering wheels and other accessories for the road-racing market. Weld, founded in 1967, is a leader in the production of high-performance aluminum wheels and also is focused on the racing industry.
Together, the combined companies own 10 motorsport brands.
The two companies said there will be no employment disruption or production changes because of the new ownership. A spokeswoman for Weld said the company plans to continue expanding its manufacturing base.
Weld has a 140,000-square-foot manufacturing facility at 6600 Stadium Drive.
