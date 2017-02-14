Meet Logan Everett, the first boy to join the American Girl doll collection

Move over, girls. Make way for Logan.
The American Girl collection is adding a boy doll to its collection for the first time in the company’s 31-year history.
The doll, an 18-inch figure with brown hair and gray eyes named Logan Everett, plays drums alongside his Nashville singer-songwriter friend Tenney Grant. Both dolls will be available on Thursday, The Huffington Post reports.
He’ll have a couple of different outfits, including a leather jacket over a gray T-shirt or an unbuttoned plaid shirt over a T-shirt that says, “Play Loud.”
“Adding a boy to our lineup has been a number one request for a very, very, very long time,” Julie Parks, director of public relations for American Girl, told the Post.
Both parents and children have asked for dolls with “more experiences, more diversity, more interests,” she said.
For instance, Logan arrives right after the debut of American Girl’s 2017 Girl Of The Year Doll, Gabriela McBride, a quiet girl who uses spoken word poetry to help with her chronic stuttering.
According to Fortune, adding a boy doll and, more recently, modern-girl characters to the lineup, is Mattel’s way “to reach young children on a more personal level.” Mattel bought American Girl in 1998.
In its early years the company focused on historical characters such as Colonial-era Felicity and Victorian girl Samantha.
Over the last few years, Bustle points out, new American Girl doll accessories have included diabetes kits, hearing aids, service dogs and crutches.
In April, American Girl will release a doll version of Z Yang, a Korean-American filmmaker character featured on American Girl’s YouTube channel.
In the fall, Nanea, a historical Hawaiian character with a story set during World War II, will make her debut.
