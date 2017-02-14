Asian shares fall back as investors await comments by Yellen

0:25 KU's Devonté Graham: Team talked about avoiding home losing streak Pause

1:12 Wife and stepson of KKK leader Frank Ancona accused of murder

2:15 KC councilwoman says losing airport 'A distinct possibility'

9:05 Analysis: Kansas 84, West Virginia 80 (OT)

0:47 Blue Valley students hold prayer vigil for coach Eric Driskell

0:40 Bob Huggins: Can't put KU at line that many times

2:26 Mayor Sly James gives details on $800 million 'GO' bond proposal

1:51 'Fences' (Teaser trailer)

16:59 The Kansas City Star's Chocolate Challenge