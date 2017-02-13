North Kansas City-based printer Henry Wurst Inc. buys St. Louis shop

Printing firm Henry Wurst Inc. in North Kansas City has acquired St. Louis-based Universal Printing Co., the businesses announced.
Terms were not disclosed, but the announcement said Universal’s production operations would move to the Kansas City-area operation. Universal’s account management and client services office in St. Louis will remain open.
“As we welcome the Universal brand into HWI (Henry Wurst Inc.), we believe their cutting-edge printing services and solutions will greatly contribute toward expanding our product offerings,” Michael Wurst, CEO of the company that bears his family’s name, said in the announcement.
The Wurst company provides commercial printing, mailing and marketing services and has been in business since 1937.
Universal Printing, which as been in business for more than 70 years, notified state officials that the closing of its operations would idle 102 employees.
The job cuts are set to begin in April and end in September, according to the notice under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.
Mark Davis: 816-234-4372, @mdkcstar
Comments