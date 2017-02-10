The Central Exchange announces its new president and CEO

Courtney Thomas, who has been CEO of Great Plains SPCA for nearly six years, is the new president and CEO of the Central Exchange.
The Kansas City-based networking and education group for women in business said Friday that Thomas will take the organization’s top job starting Wednesday.
Thomas succeeds CiCi Rojas, who resigned to work in a family-owned business.
At the SPCA, the Kansas City area’s largest animal welfare agency, Thomas supervised a staff of more than 160 and managed a $7.8 million budget.
Debby Ballard, chairwoman of the Central Exchange board, said Thomas brings “passion, energy and commitment” to lead the organization.
Diane Stafford: 816-234-4359, @kcstarstafford
