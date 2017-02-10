Business

February 10, 2017 1:56 PM

The Central Exchange announces its new president and CEO

By Diane Stafford

stafford@kcstar.com

Courtney Thomas, who has been CEO of Great Plains SPCA for nearly six years, is the new president and CEO of the Central Exchange.

The Kansas City-based networking and education group for women in business said Friday that Thomas will take the organization’s top job starting Wednesday.

Thomas succeeds CiCi Rojas, who resigned to work in a family-owned business.

At the SPCA, the Kansas City area’s largest animal welfare agency, Thomas supervised a staff of more than 160 and managed a $7.8 million budget.

Debby Ballard, chairwoman of the Central Exchange board, said Thomas brings “passion, energy and commitment” to lead the organization.

Diane Stafford: 816-234-4359, @kcstarstafford

