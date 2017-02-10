Business

Savoy Hotel remodeling project gains parking spaces

The company renovating the former Savoy Hotel in downtown Kansas City has purchased the parking lot immediately east of the hotel at 205 W. Ninth St.

The purchase by 21c Museum Hotels from Savoy Acquisition Co. also completed 21c’s refinancing plan with Junius Real Estate Partners.

The transaction was announced by Whitney E. Kerr Sr., with Cushman & Wakefield, who represented Savoy Acquisition.

A complete remodeling of the historic hotel has begun, with McCownGordon as contractor.

Diane Stafford, stafford@kcstar.com

